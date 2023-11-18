SWAT standoff in South Bay as armed man barricades inside home: Police

An armed man barricaded himself in a San Diego residence Saturday and allegedly threatened a family member at gunpoint, which resulted in a SWAT stand-off between the man and police, officials said.

The incident started Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Clairton Place near Oakden Drive in the Nestor neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department. A perimeter was established around the home, where police were attempting to apprehend the suspect.

As of 2:30 p.m., the SWAT standoff is ongoing. Police believe the man is still inside the home and they are still negotiation to get the man to come out.

The family member made it safely out of the home, authorities said.

No injuries were reported. No shots were fired, police said.

A motive was not immediately available.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page as soon as more information arrives.