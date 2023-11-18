Nestor

SWAT standoff in South Bay as armed man barricades inside home: Police

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

san diego police generic sdpd

An armed man barricaded himself in a San Diego residence Saturday and allegedly threatened a family member at gunpoint, which resulted in a SWAT stand-off between the man and police, officials said.

The incident started Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Clairton Place near Oakden Drive in the Nestor neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department. A perimeter was established around the home, where police were attempting to apprehend the suspect.

As of 2:30 p.m., the SWAT standoff is ongoing. Police believe the man is still inside the home and they are still negotiation to get the man to come out.

Keep up with what's going on in San Diego County

Home Prices 6 hours ago

San Diego home prices take a hit

OCEANSIDE 17 hours ago

Registered sex offender offered tutoring service to teens at Oceanside condo complex: Police

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The family member made it safely out of the home, authorities said.

No injuries were reported. No shots were fired, police said.

A motive was not immediately available.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page as soon as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

NestorSan DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentSWAT Standoff
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us