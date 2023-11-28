SWAT standoff in Ramona closes Vista Ramona Road in both directions

A SWAT standoff prompted San Diego County Sheriff's deputies to shut down both directions of Vista Ramona Road between Old Julian Highway and Wood Hills Lane Tuesday afternoon, San Diego police told NBC 7.

Around 12:21 p.m., San Diego police officers received calls of an armed man in a fight on Monroe Avenue in the Normal Heights area of San Diego.

The officers spotted the man and attempted to pull him over but he did not stop, SDPD said.

The man then led officers on a pursuit into Ramona, where they handed the chase to sheriff's deputies. SDPD confirmed a county tactical team was called in to assist.

No other information was immediately available on the SWAT standoff.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as NBC 7 is working to update this story with new information as it arrives.