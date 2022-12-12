Mountain View

SWAT Standoff in Mountain View After Pursuit Driver Shoots Officer: SDPD

The pursuit involved a vehicle that was reported stolen, authorities said

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego police respond to the end of a pursuit on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Mountain View, where an officer was shot by the driver.
Sideo.TV

A SWAT standoff is underway after the driver behind a pursuit shot a police officer and then barricaded themselves in a building in San Diego’s Mountain View, authorities said.

The incident began sometime before 12:30 a.m. Monday when the San Diego Police Department followed a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO). After a lengthy chase, the driver ditched the vehicle near the intersection of 45th Street and Logan Avenue, where the driver then opened fire on officers – striking one.

Following the shooting, the driver ran from the scene and barricaded themselves in a nearby building, where they remain. The suspect’s refusal to exit the building prompted a response from SWAT, who are continuing efforts to convince the individual to surrender.

The police officer who was shot was taken to an area hospital, according to SDSO. The extent of those injuries is unclear, but they are expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

