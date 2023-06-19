SWAT responds to standoff in Pacific Beach after bullet pierces home's door

An hourslong standoff came to an end Monday after a SWAT team responded to a Pacific Beach neighborhood when a bullet went through the front door of a home following an argument early Monday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

The standoff began shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue. There, a bullet went through the front door of a home after an argument was heard in the area.

Officers responded to the scene and were told one person was inside the residence where the bullet is believed to have originated from. That individual has refused to come out of the home, prompting a response from SWAT.

While emergency responders continue working with the individual in hopes of getting them to surrender, some people in the immediate area were ordered to evacuate their homes. Others have decided to shelter in place while some neighbors left the vicinity out of precaution.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The barricade ended shortly before 6:30 a.m. when the individual in question walked out of the residence.

