SWAT Officers, Helicopter Surround Home in Lemon Grove

A large law enforcement response has surrounded a home in a Lemon Grove neighborhood Thursday where a shooting suspect has holed himself inside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

SDSO said the man is suspected of shooting a woman just before 8 a.m. Details about the shooting were limited but a spokesperson for the agency said the woman was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

About 10 patrol vehicles, at least two SWAT vehicles, a law enforcement helicopter and a drone were surrounding the home on Longdale Drive near Skyline Drive at about 8 a.m.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.