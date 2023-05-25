LEMON GROVE

SWAT Officers, Helicopter Surround Home in Lemon Grove

By Christina Bravo

A SWAT team and helicopter are surrounding a home in Lemon Grove where a shooting suspect was believed to be holed up inside on May 25, 2023.
A large law enforcement response has surrounded a home in a Lemon Grove neighborhood Thursday where a shooting suspect has holed himself inside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

SDSO said the man is suspected of shooting a woman just before 8 a.m. Details about the shooting were limited but a spokesperson for the agency said the woman was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

About 10 patrol vehicles, at least two SWAT vehicles, a law enforcement helicopter and a drone were surrounding the home on Longdale Drive near Skyline Drive at about 8 a.m.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

