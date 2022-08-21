SWAT in Standoff With Man in Mountain View; Neighbors Asked to Shelter in Place

Residents in a Mountain View neighborhood are asked to shelter in place after a SWAT team and police negotiators were trying to talk an armed man out of a home after he fired at least one time at officers, SDPD Lt. Sharki said.

Officers and SWAT have been at the home since around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of T Street after callers told 911 they heard someone fire a gun from inside the house. When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to de-escalate the situation but the person would not cooperate and barricaded himself inside the home.

At around 4:45 p.m., Lt. Sharki said the armed man inside the home fired at least one time at officers. No officers were injured and no officers returned the fire.

Residents are asked to shelter in place and said anyone needing assistance to call 911.

No other information was available.

