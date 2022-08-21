SDPD

SWAT in Standoff With Man in Mountain View; Neighbors Asked to Shelter in Place

Residents are asked to shelter in place and police said anyone needing assistance to call 911

By NBC 7 Staff

police tape
Shutterstock

Residents in a Mountain View neighborhood are asked to shelter in place after a SWAT team and police negotiators were trying to talk an armed man out of a home after he fired at least one time at officers, SDPD Lt. Sharki said.

Officers and SWAT have been at the home since around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of T Street after callers told 911 they heard someone fire a gun from inside the house. When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to de-escalate the situation but the person would not cooperate and barricaded himself inside the home.

At around 4:45 p.m., Lt. Sharki said the armed man inside the home fired at least one time at officers. No officers were injured and no officers returned the fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Residents are asked to shelter in place and said anyone needing assistance to call 911.

No other information was available.

Local

nbc 7 Aug 16

NBC San Diego News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

San Diego Aug 4, 2021

Help NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Clear the Shelters, San Diego: Here's How to Adopt a Pet in Need

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

SDPDMountain View
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us