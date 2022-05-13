SWAT Called to South Park After Hot Oil Thrown on Officer's Face: SDPD

A situation in the South Park neighborhood of South Park escalated Friday after neighbors reported a woman acting erratically, according to a spokesman for San Diego police.

At about 2:30 p.m., Lt. Adam Sharki told NBC 7 that the incident began in the 2500 block of Vancouver Avenue, near Maple Street, shortly before 10 a.m. when 911 callers reported a woman throwing things at passers-by.

The woman was allegedly throwing glass bottles off a second-floor balcony and then holed up inside, refusing to surrender to police, prompting an hours-long standoff.

Dispatchers sent out officers and a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) team, which is customary now when there are reports of people who may be mentally ill and require assistance.

At some point, the woman at the center of the situation threw hot oil in the face of one of the officers, Sharki said. The officer was treated by paramedics and then brought to a hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Sometime after 12:45 p.m., SWAT officers were also sent to the scene.

Law-enforcement officials expect the situation will take some time to resolve.

As of mid-afternoon, crisis negotiators were still trying to persuade the woman to give herself up peaceably, Sharki said. The standoff prompted police to shut down the roadway in front of the home to through traffic along with stretches of nearby Maple and Montclair streets until further notice.

