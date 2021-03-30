SWAT Called to East Village Trolley Station Where Armed Man is Refusing to Exit Train

SWAT officers are responding to a trolley station in East Village where an armed man is reportedly refusing to exit a trolley car and surrender to police.

The incident started just after 8 p.m. at the station at 13th Street and Imperial Avenue according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

The man reportedly lifted his shirt and showed passengers a handgun in his waistband while making suicidal statements, Buttle said.

Officers were able to evacuate passengers from the car safely, according to Buttle. SWAT personnel was called to the scene to try and help take the man into custody peacefully.

