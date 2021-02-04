SWAT Called out After Shooting in Clairemont

San Diego police confirmed that a SWAT team had been sent to the Clairemont neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told NBC 7 that the tactical unit was sent to the 4300 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard after a shooting. NBC 7's Sky Ranger spotted the unit's vehicle arriving a little after 3 p.m.

Law-enforcement response to the incident is overwhelming -- dozens of police cars are parked up and down the street nearly to nearby Kleefeld Avenue, as well as in the parking lot of the Northminster Presbyterian Church. There is also at least one vehicle from San Diego Fire-Rescue at the scene. as well as an ambulance. Officers have installed police tape in the area, including at the front of the church, across Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and at a nearby O'Reilly Auto Parts store; it's not known if that was done for crowd control or to preserve evidence at a crime scene.

According to Northminster's website, the self-described "multi-generational church comprised of families, empty-nesters and retirees" has 115 members in its congregation. It's not known if the church or its congregants has any connection to the shooting.

Spectators in the neighborhood were out observing the police activity and, at one point, SWAT officers escorted two children -- a boy and a girl -- across Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

At about 4:45 p.m., most, if not all, officers not affiliated with SWAT were being released from the scene, officials told NBC 7. Clairemont Mesa Boulevard was expected to reopen, but the intersection of Clairemont Drive and Cole Street is expected to remain closed for some time.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.