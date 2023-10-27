Del Cerro

SWAT called out after man barricades himself in Del Cerro hotel room

By Danielle Smith

A SWAT response was requested after a man with a knife barricaded himself in a Del Cerro hotel room on Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Days Inn located at 5343 Adobe Falls Rd. at around 11:30 a.m. after a staff member called 911, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect allegedly threatened and attacked the staff with a knife as they were trying to evict him from the room, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

When officers arrived at the hotel, the suspect threatened to shoot the officers, police said. It is unknown if he has a gun.

SDPD has been trying to de-escalate the situation for around four and a half hours. Negotiations were not working, and additional resources, including crisis negotiators and SWAT, were deployed.

At this time, the incident is active and ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.

