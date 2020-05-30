Swap Meets Reopening in San Diego County

After Gov. Gavin Newsom approved San Diego County's request to move into an accelerated stage 2 of reopening, which would allow for retail to allow for in-store shopping, Swap Meets around San Diego have reopened.

The swap meets still need to comply with face covering and social distancing requirements.

Here's a list of each swap meet reopening:

Kobey's Swap Meet - 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. They will be reopening on May 29, 30, and 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face coverings are required to enter.

Kobey’s Swap Meet REOPENING Weekend! This weekend Fri-Sat-Sun May 29th 30th & 31st! Come Join us! Shop & Sell at... Posted by Kobey's Swap Meet on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

National City Swap Meet- 3200 D Ave. Will reopen on May 30 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face coverings are required to enter.

Spring Valley Swap Meet - 6377 Quarry Rd. Will reopen on May 30 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face coverings are required to enter.

Southbay Swap Meet - 2170 Coronado Ave. Reopening on May 30 and 31 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required to enter.

The South Bay Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet have resumed their regularly scheduled operations!The drive-in theatre is... Posted by South Bay Drive-in Theatre & Swap Meet on Friday, May 29, 2020

Santee Swap Meet -10990 N Woodside Ave. Reopening on May 30 and 31 from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face coverings are required to enter.

