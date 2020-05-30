Swap Meets Reopening in San Diego County

After Gov. Gavin Newsom approved San Diego County's request to move into an accelerated stage 2 of reopening, which would allow for retail to allow for in-store shopping, Swap Meets around San Diego have reopened.
The swap meets still need to comply with face covering and social distancing requirements.
Here's a list of each swap meet reopening:
- Kobey's Swap Meet- 3500 Sports Arena Blvd.
- They will be reopening on May 29, 30, and 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Face coverings are required to enter.
- National City Swap Meet- 3200 D Ave.
- Will reopen on May 30 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Face coverings are required to enter.
- Spring Valley Swap Meet- 6377 Quarry Rd.
- Will reopen on May 30 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Face coverings are required to enter.
- Southbay Swap Meet- 2170 Coronado Ave.
- Reopening on May 30 and 31 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Face coverings are required to enter.
- Santee Swap Meet-10990 N Woodside Ave.
- Reopening on May 30 and 31 from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Face coverings are required to enter.