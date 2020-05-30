South Bay

Swap Meets Reopening in San Diego County

The swap meets still need to comply with face covering and social distancing requirements

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

After Gov. Gavin Newsom approved San Diego County's request to move into an accelerated stage 2 of reopening, which would allow for retail to allow for in-store shopping, Swap Meets around San Diego have reopened.

Here's a list of each swap meet reopening:

  • Kobey's Swap Meet- 3500 Sports Arena Blvd.
    • They will be reopening on May 29, 30, and 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Face coverings are required to enter.

Kobey’s Swap Meet REOPENING Weekend! This weekend Fri-Sat-Sun May 29th 30th & 31st! Come Join us! Shop & Sell at...

Posted by Kobey's Swap Meet on Tuesday, May 26, 2020
  • National City Swap Meet- 3200 D Ave.
    • Will reopen on May 30 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Face coverings are required to enter.
  • Spring Valley Swap Meet- 6377 Quarry Rd.
    • Will reopen on May 30 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Face coverings are required to enter.
  • Southbay Swap Meet- 2170 Coronado Ave.
    • Reopening on May 30 and 31 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Face coverings are required to enter.

The South Bay Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet have resumed their regularly scheduled operations!The drive-in theatre is...

Posted by South Bay Drive-in Theatre & Swap Meet on Friday, May 29, 2020
  • Santee Swap Meet-10990 N Woodside Ave.
    • Reopening on May 30 and 31 from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Face coverings are required to enter.

To all our sellers, shoppers and loyal customers. The Santee Swap Meet will be re-opening our gates this Saturday and...

Posted by Santee Drive-In Swap Meet on Thursday, May 28, 2020

