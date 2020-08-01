Mira Mesa

SUV Strikes Pine Tree in Mira Mesa, Driver Ejected, Killed

By City News Service

police car siren
Shutterstock

A 58-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when his SUV crashed into a tree in Mira Mesa and he was thrown from the vehicle.

The man was driving his white Cadillac SUV westbound in the No. 2 lane of Mira Mesa Boulevard at 1:10 a.m. After passing through the intersection at Camino Ruiz, he made an unsafe movement to the left, causing the SUV to jump the center island and strike a large pine tree, ejecting the driver, who died at the scene, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

It was unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, Heims said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Making Progress on Case Triggers

El Cajon 2 hours ago

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in El Cajon

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Mira Mesacar crashfatality
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us