SUV Crashes Into Downtown Starbucks After Hitting Semi Truck

An SUV and a semi-truck collided at an intersection downtown sending the SUV crashing into a Starbucks Coffee Wednesday afternoon.

The SUV and semi truck hit near the intersection of 10th Street and Market. Traffic was blocked in the area while police and firefighters tended ot teh crash.

Traffic accident involving a semi truck and a vehicle that went into the Starbucks. Traffic blocked at 10th Ave. and Market St. pic.twitter.com/3EfnNKoRSY — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 23, 2020

The SUV had impact damage to its passenger side, and the semi had damage to its front bumper. The front door and windows of the Starbucks were broken and bent.

No injuries were reported.

