downtown

SUV Crashes Into Downtown Starbucks After Hitting Semi Truck

By Rafael Avitabile

An SUV crashed into a Starbucks in downtown San Diego.
NBC 7

An SUV crashed into a Starbucks in downtown San Diego.

" data-ellipsis="false">

An SUV and a semi-truck collided at an intersection downtown sending the SUV crashing into a Starbucks Coffee Wednesday afternoon.

The SUV and semi truck hit near the intersection of 10th Street and Market. Traffic was blocked in the area while police and firefighters tended ot teh crash.

The SUV had impact damage to its passenger side, and the semi had damage to its front bumper. The front door and windows of the Starbucks were broken and bent.

No injuries were reported.

Local

Mission Valley 2 hours ago

Community Mourns 2 Teens Killed in Fiery Mission Valley Crash

Census 1 hour ago

Privacy Concerns and Scam Alerts for 2020 Census

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

downtown
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us