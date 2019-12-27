Suspicious Package Reported in Chula Vista, Bomb Squad Requested

Chula Vista Police Department was responding Friday evening to reports of a suspicious package outside of a business on Broadway in Chula Vista.

CVPD received reports of a duffle bag sitting outside a business entrance on the 800 block of Broadway around 9 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived at the scene and requested a bomb squad, CVPD said.

No one was at the business when officers arrived, San Diego Sheriff's Department Lt. Cliff Rinder said.

Police have closed Broadway between K and L Streets during the investigation.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.