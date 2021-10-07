Suspicious Package at MCAS Miramar Post Office Deemed Safe

A suspicious package reported Thursday at a post office in base MCAS Miramar was deemed safe, but not before portions of the base had to be closed.

Authorities responded to the USPS office on base at around noon. The office and the nearby military post office and outdoor equipment center were shut down while teams investigated the package.

About three hours later, the base's official Twitter account said the package was identified and posed no threat. closed areas were reopened soon after.

"Our Law Enforcement and EOD Marines train each day for these kinds of situations - Remember ‘See something, Say something,'" the base added in its tweet.