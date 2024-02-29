Suspicious death in Spring Valley investigated

The death of a woman found gravely injured under mysterious circumstances in Spring Valley was under investigation Wednesday, authorities reported.

Court services deputies tried to serve civil-process documents at about 7:45 a.m. Monday and found 55-year-old Pamela Williams unconscious and unresponsive in the 3900 block of Conrad Drive, just north of the intersection and Kenwood Drive and state Route 94, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took Williams to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead that afternoon, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

"Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances surrounding her death," the lieutenant said Wednesday. "The investigation is ongoing. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the (county) Medical Examiner's Office."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the nature of the injuries suffered by Williams.