Spring Valley

Suspects Steal 25 iPhones at Verizon Store, Flee in Pickup

verizon store
Three suspects reportedly committed an armed robbery at a Verizon store on the edge of Spring Valley on Tuesday night, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department said three people walked into the Verizon store located at 2883 Jamacha Road in Spring Valley and took 25 iPhones. They had a semi-automatic handgun, but did not fire any shots, SDSO said.

After putting the iPhones in a black trash bag, they fled in an unknown type of pickup truck, according to the SDSO. They have not yet been found as of 10:30 p.m.

There was at least one man and one woman in the truck. The third person was not identified.

