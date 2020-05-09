Chula Vista

2 Suspects Sought in Chula Vista Donut Shop Robbery

By Sophia McCullough

Robber tries to grab cash register
OnScene.TV

Police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a cash register from an open Chula Vista donut shop on Saturday.

One of the suspects distracted the employee while the second grabbed the register inside KD's Donuts at Third Avenue and Palomar Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects in a tug of war over the cash register. The suspect then used a knife to detach the cash register's wire, but did not threaten the employee, police said.

The suspects were driving a blue sedan and left heading westbound on Palomar Street, a Chula Vista police officer at the scene told NBC 7.

getaway car on surveillance
OnScene.TV

One of the suspects was described as having a medium build with dark hair and wearing a blue shirt, jeans, black shoes and a white N95 mask.

Local

San Diego County 10 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Campgrounds, Bike Rentals, Tennis Courts Now Allowed

Mission Beach 3 hours ago

Rental Bikes Roll Out Again in Mission Beach

The second was wearing a gray shirt, jeans, white shoes and a black bandana as a face covering, police said.

Police are considering the incident an armed robbery and have not yet found the suspects.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaSouth Bay
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us