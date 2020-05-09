2 Suspects Sought in Chula Vista Donut Shop Robbery

Police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a cash register from an open Chula Vista donut shop on Saturday.

One of the suspects distracted the employee while the second grabbed the register inside KD's Donuts at Third Avenue and Palomar Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects in a tug of war over the cash register. The suspect then used a knife to detach the cash register's wire, but did not threaten the employee, police said.

The suspects were driving a blue sedan and left heading westbound on Palomar Street, a Chula Vista police officer at the scene told NBC 7.

OnScene.TV

One of the suspects was described as having a medium build with dark hair and wearing a blue shirt, jeans, black shoes and a white N95 mask.

The second was wearing a gray shirt, jeans, white shoes and a black bandana as a face covering, police said.

Police are considering the incident an armed robbery and have not yet found the suspects.

No other information was available.