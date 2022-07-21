Suspects Sought After 16-Year-Old Boy Shot in The Head in National City: Police

National City police are searching for the individuals behind the life-threatening shooting of a 16-year-old boy, the department announced.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers received a call of shots fired near the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue. There, the National City Police Department (NCPD) found the teen victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

After being given emergency treatment at the scene, the teen was rushed to a local trauma center and remains on life support. Police described his injuries as “non-survivable.”

Witnesses told detectives they saw three people run eastbound on East 16th Street shortly after the shooting. NCPD is seeking the public’s help in locating those individuals.

A description of that group was not immediately available, and police said they are not releasing the name of the teen victim at this time. Details on what led up to the shooting are still unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact NCPD’s Investigations Division at (619) 336-4457. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.