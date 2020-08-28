Suspects ID'd, Sought in Hit-and-Run That Left Bicyclist with Life-Threatening Injuries

The persons involved in a hit-and-run last week that left a bicyclist hospitalized in Midtown have been identified by San Diego Police.

The driver of blue or gray 2005 Dodge Caravan that stuck the bicyclist is identified as Mauricio Flores, his passenger was identified as Jessica Bailey. SDPD said they are still looking for the suspects.

The persons involved in the hit and run from August 21, 2020 have been identified and are being sought by the SDPD. The vehicle is still unaccounted for as well. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to call us at 619-531-2000. pic.twitter.com/CFbmDyG7Wa — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 28, 2020

On Aug. 21, at around 1:25 p.m. a bicyclist was riding near the intersection of India and West Washington streets when he was struck by the Dodge Caravan with a Georgia license plate number as RRJ7004.

The victim, identified as a 66-year-old man, suffered a life-threatening head injury.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call SDPD at 619-531-2000.