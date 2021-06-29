City Heights

Suspected Wrong-Way Driver Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in City Heights

Monday night's incident marks what may be the sixth wrong-way crash in San Diego County this month alone

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people were injured late Monday night when a suspected wrong-way driver caused a crash on Interstate 15 in City Heights.

The incident was reported at about 11:30 p.m. near University Avenue when the initial crash happened. Up to five cars were involved in the impact, authorities said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

San Diego police did not comment on how many people were injured in the incident nor did they say what the extent of those injuries were. Video footage from the scene, however, showed at least two women on stretchers.

Local

point loma 2 hours ago

Port Of San Diego To Replenish Sand At Kellogg Beach To Protect From Erosion

San Diego County 3 hours ago

$7 Billion San Diego County Budget Up for Approval

One man was seen being detained at the scene, but authorities would not specify why they detained him. The crash remains under investigation.

A series of wrong-way crashes have been reported in San Diego County over the past month.

On June 1, a 52-year-old woman was killed on I-5 in Carmel Valley when a wrong-way driver entered the freeway. Just days later on June 4, two San Diego Police Department detectives were killed on I-5 in San Ysidro when a 58-year-old woman entered the freeway on the wrong lanes. She, too, died.

Also on June 4, a suspected DUI driver entered I-15 on the wrong side in Fallbrook and plowed into an oncoming driver. Both drivers involved minor to major injuries.

On June 5, a 57-year-old woman was killed by a wrong-way driver suspected of racing while traveling with her two grandchildren in Chula Vista. Two days later on June 7, two vehicles collided head-on when a 29-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic in Spring Valley.

This article tagged under:

City HeightsSan Diegocar crashUniversity AvenueInterstate 15
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us