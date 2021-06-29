Suspected Wrong-Way Driver Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in City Heights

Several people were injured late Monday night when a suspected wrong-way driver caused a crash on Interstate 15 in City Heights.

The incident was reported at about 11:30 p.m. near University Avenue when the initial crash happened. Up to five cars were involved in the impact, authorities said.

San Diego police did not comment on how many people were injured in the incident nor did they say what the extent of those injuries were. Video footage from the scene, however, showed at least two women on stretchers.

One man was seen being detained at the scene, but authorities would not specify why they detained him. The crash remains under investigation.

A series of wrong-way crashes have been reported in San Diego County over the past month.

On June 1, a 52-year-old woman was killed on I-5 in Carmel Valley when a wrong-way driver entered the freeway. Just days later on June 4, two San Diego Police Department detectives were killed on I-5 in San Ysidro when a 58-year-old woman entered the freeway on the wrong lanes. She, too, died.

Also on June 4, a suspected DUI driver entered I-15 on the wrong side in Fallbrook and plowed into an oncoming driver. Both drivers involved minor to major injuries.

On June 5, a 57-year-old woman was killed by a wrong-way driver suspected of racing while traveling with her two grandchildren in Chula Vista. Two days later on June 7, two vehicles collided head-on when a 29-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic in Spring Valley.