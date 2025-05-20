Suspected robber killed in botched heist at Santa Monica shoe store private sale

A man suspected in a chemical irritant attack at a shoe store's private after-hours sale was shot and killed Sunday night by the Santa Monica business owner.

Officers responded to Sole & Laces at the Third Street Promenade after a report of shots fired and an assault with a deadly weapon. The business owner was hosting a private after-hours sales when someone entered the store and assaulted the owner with what police described as a chemical irritant.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Details about the chemical were not immediately available, but authorities said it was some type of spray.

"A struggle followed, and the victim, in possession of a legally owned firearm, shot the suspect," Santa Monica police said in a statement.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The man suspected in the robbery died at a hospital. The owner was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The associate who arranged the sale was arrested in connection with the robbery attempt, police said. He was identified as 41-year-old Karen Melikyan of Hollywood, according to Santa Monica police. He faces charges that include homicide, robbery and conspiracy.

"All evidence suggests this was a targeted incident, the individuals are known to each other," Santa Monica police said. "There is no ongoing threat to the public."