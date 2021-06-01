Suspected Human Smuggling Panga Captain Due for Arraignment

The man accused of captaining a panga carrying dozens of undocumented migrants that crashed amid rough waters and killed three people will return to court Tuesday.

Authorities said 39-year-old Antonio Hurtado, a U.S. citizen, was behind the wheel of a 40-foot trawler-style vessel carrying 32 others on May 2 in a voyage to smuggle undocumented migrants into the U.S. Border Patrol confirmed that in addition to Hurtado, the boat’s passengers included 31 Mexican nationals and one Guatemalan national.

The smuggling plan was thwarted in the early hours of the following morning when the “severely overcrowded” boat capsized in rugged waters off Point Loma. All occupants jumped in the water as the boat sank.

When the U.S. Coast Guard and San Diego lifeguards responded to the scene, they witnessed people drowning in waves 5 to 6 feet high, according to SDFD Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero.

A total of three people drowned to their deaths in the incident, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. They were identified as 41-year-old Maria Eugenia Chavez-Segovia, 29-year-old Victor Perez Degollado and 35-year-old Maricela Hernandez Sanchez -- all citizens of Mexico.

All surviving passengers, including Hurtado, were taken into U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody.

Hurtado’s suspected attempt came amid several human smuggling efforts caught in May.

The defendant was scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for his arraignment.