14 adults, 2 children found on suspected human smuggling boat in Mission Bay: CBP

Cracking down on illegal immigration continues to be one of the top priorities of the new Trump administration. Despite the stricter enforcement, migrants continue to go dangerous lengths to get into the U.S.

Fourteen adults and two children were found on a suspected human smuggling boat in Mission Bay around 5 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection officers responded and took the group into custody. Everyone on board claimed to be Mexican nationals, according to CBP.

CBP's San Diego Air and Marine Branch seized the boat. The investigation is ongoing.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC 7 has seen several similar incidents off local beaches in the past few weeks. In one case, a woman died when the boat she was in capsized off Ocean Beach.

Drone video captures the moment a suspected migrant smuggling boat flipped over in Ocean Beach. NBC7’s Jeanette Quezada has the story.