Suspected human smuggling boat found near Sunset Cliffs: SDFD

A suspected smuggling boat was found Sunday morning empty near Sunset Cliffs, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

“We received a call that there was a Panga Boat that came in here at Ladera Street with about 15 people and the report was that they all got off the boat without having any issue in the water,” San Diego Fire Rescue, Marine Safety Lieutenant Brian Clark said.

A nearby surfer called 911 to report the boat and said no one was in distress and they had lifejackets on as they exited the water, according to Lt. Clark.

“By the time we got here everyone was gone and now there’s a panga about a 20-foot panga on the rocks right here,” Lt. Clark said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

People who live nearby state they have experienced smuggling attempts in the past.

“Every once in a while, because I walk the dog super early in the morning there would be a crew of federal agents that would show up and start rounding up the guys that came in,” Glen Volk said.

Also, another suspected smuggling boat was intercepted off the coast of Mission Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard says they detained 16 people from the boat.

First Responders notified the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security will salvage the boat, according to Lt. Clark.