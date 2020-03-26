Suspected DUI, Wrong-Way Driver Crashes, Causes Serious Injuries Along I-8: CHP

The California Highway Patrol responded to scene where a man reportedly drove under the influence and on the wrong side of the road along Interstate 8, resulting in a serious collision Wednesday night.

Officers received a call about a head-on crash just before midnight Wednesday on the freeway in the area between La Mesa and El Cajon.

A 28-year-old man allegedly drove a grey Ford Expedition westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-8 at around 11: 56 p.m., officers said.

Minutes later, the California Highway Patrol was alerted of a head-on collision. The 28-year-old reportedly struck a red BMW 650I, according to witnesses at the scene.

Officers confirmed a 45-year-old man was behind the wheel of the BMW. Both he and the 28-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash caused “major damage” to both vehicles as well, which blocked all eastbound lanes of I-8 late Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday, officers said.

The California Highway Patrol said the 28-year-old is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and or drugs at the time of the crash.