Suspected DUI Scooter Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Car

A scooter driver who had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit was seriously injured after he was involved in a crash with a car in Point Loma, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department said the crash happened at about 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Byron and Rosecrans Streets. There, a 36-year-old man was riding a scooter on the 3000 block of Byron Street when he went against a red traffic light.

A 20-year-old woman traveling in a Volvo SUV was heading southbound on Rosecrans Street and had a green light when the scooter driver appeared before her. The two drivers crashed as a result.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries that include multiple facial fractures and a brain bleed, according to SDPD.

Although the woman was determined to not be DUI, the man had a blood alcohol concentration of .30% at the hospital, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call SDPD’s Western Division at (619) 692-4800. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.