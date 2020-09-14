point loma

Suspected DUI Scooter Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Car

Although the car's driver was determined to not be DUI, the scooter driver had a blood alcohol concentration of .30% at the hospital, authorities said

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Washington

A scooter driver who had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit was seriously injured after he was involved in a crash with a car in Point Loma, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department said the crash happened at about 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Byron and Rosecrans Streets. There, a 36-year-old man was riding a scooter on the 3000 block of Byron Street when he went against a red traffic light.

A 20-year-old woman traveling in a Volvo SUV was heading southbound on Rosecrans Street and had a green light when the scooter driver appeared before her. The two drivers crashed as a result.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 29 New COVID-19 SDSU Cases Among Students Brings Total to 623

Military 1 hour ago

US Marine Veteran Shares Experience With Vet-Assisting Non-Profit as it Celebrates Milestone

The man suffered life-threatening injuries that include multiple facial fractures and a brain bleed, according to SDPD.

Although the woman was determined to not be DUI, the man had a blood alcohol concentration of .30% at the hospital, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call SDPD’s Western Division at (619) 692-4800. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

point lomacrashDUIscooterdui crash
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us