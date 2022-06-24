Suspected DUI Driver in Deadly National City Crash Due in Court

The woman accused of striking and killing two pedestrians – including a teenager – is scheduled to face a judge Friday.

Tayishe Baltys, 43, was arrested in connection with the Wednesday night crash that killed a 15-year-old girl and her stepfather in National City, according to the National City Police Department (NCPD). Authorities said the tragedy happened around 10:20 p.m. when the victims, along with another family member, tried to cross the street near the intersection of East Plaza Boulevard and Harbison Avenue.

Baltys stayed at the scene following the crash and authorities noted she showed symptoms of being drunk. She faces charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of DUI resulting in bodily injury, and is being held on $1 million bail.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Thursday, devastated family members gathered at the scene of the crash to pay their respects to the victims. A memorial filled with candles, flowers and images of the deceased rest at the site they were struck.

NBC 7

The victims were identified as Jessica Talamante and Brian McKee.

“She didn’t deserve it, she was sweet. She was going to turn 16 July 6," Kristen White, the girls’ mother, said. "My daughter was such a good girl. She was happy, she was innocent. She was like my best friend, too.”

Baltys is scheduled to face a judge at 1:30 p.m.