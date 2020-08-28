San Diego

Suspected DUI Driver Hits Officer in City Heights: SDPD

By Rafael Avitabile

SDPD-generic-night-2015
NBC 7

A San Diego police officer on duty Thursday night in City Heights was hit by a driver who investigators believe was under the influence.

The extent of the officer's injuries is unknown at this time, but medics were called to the scene on Marlborough Avenue south of El Cajon Boulevard in City Heights just before midnight, SDPD said.

Officers believed the driver was under the influence at the time of the collision, according to SDPD Sgt. Clint Leisz.

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

distance learning 9 hours ago

Could On-Campus Housing At Local Universities Lead To COVID-19 Outbreaks?

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSDPDMid-City
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us