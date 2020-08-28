Suspected DUI Driver Hits Officer in City Heights: SDPD

A San Diego police officer on duty Thursday night in City Heights was hit by a driver who investigators believe was under the influence.

The extent of the officer's injuries is unknown at this time, but medics were called to the scene on Marlborough Avenue south of El Cajon Boulevard in City Heights just before midnight, SDPD said.

Officers believed the driver was under the influence at the time of the collision, according to SDPD Sgt. Clint Leisz.

