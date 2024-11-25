Suspected drunk driver slams into Chula Vista apartment complex

A suspected drunk driver plowed into an apartment complex on I Street and Oaklawn Avenue in Chula Vista on Sunday morning.

“All I saw were the police lights, like going through the windows and I’m like, Dude what the hell is that?” Neighbor Mia Ortiz said.

The crash saw a lot of damage to the façade of the apartment complex.

“The people upstairs may be affected but I have to put them in a motel until we get it figured out,” Building owner Quentin Peters said.

One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Investigators conducted a field sobriety test on the driver. Shortly after, the driver was placed under arrest.

While the investigation continues, Peters is interested in getting everything back on track.

“I’ve dealt with fire. Now, I’ve dealt with this, so you know it’s always something” Peters said.