Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Through San Marcos HS Fence, 2 Hurt

Two people were hurt when a suspected drunk driver crashed through a gate surrounding San Marcos High School Friday morning, police said.

San Marcos Fire Department crews responded to the crash site at Rancho Santa Fe Drive and W. San Marcos Boulevard at about 2 a.m.

The vehicle crashed through a wrought-iron fence and came to a stop on a sloped hillside near two electrical boxes. The driver and one passenger were trapped inside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

It took about a half-dozen rescue crews more than 30 minutes to stabilize the vehicle and get the two people to safety. Both were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, SDSO said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.