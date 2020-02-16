Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Normal Heights Family Dentistry

The driver who crashed into a Normal Heights dental office Sunday morning was arrested for suspected drunk driving, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD received reports of a car crashed into a building around 6:25 a.m. near the 3800 block of El Cajon Boulevard in Normal Heights.

Police said the driver was coming down El Cajon Boulevard and tried to turn onto 38th Street at a high rate of speed. The car went up onto the curb and crashed into the side of the building.

Paramedics were on the scene for one of the people in the car, SDPD said. The driver and passenger were not seriously injured.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

The damaged building is occupied by A+ Family Dentistry where Dr. Janice Doan works with her family.

Through the hole, she showed NBC 7 the damaged furniture and space where they train employees.

NBC 7

She and her coworkers did not plan on being at the office for President's Day, but Doan said now they'll probably have to work and figure things out Monday.

"I’m just shocked. I just couldn’t believe who would hit this and if anyone got hurt if anything happened," she told NBC 7. "I was just worried because here in this community, there are a lot of children. There’s a school over there so a lot of kids and families walk every day."

Doan said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will check the building to make sure it won't collapse.