Suspected Drug Dealer Jailed for Allegedly Building Ghost Guns

A felon suspected of dealing drugs in El Cajon and throughout eastern San Diego County was behind bars Friday on a slate of narcotics and weapons charges.

Detectives took 26-year-old Tristan Tomlin into custody in the 6300 block of Rancho Mission Road in the Grantville area on Thursday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, Tomlin allegedly was carrying a loaded ghost gun in his waistband and had three ounces of crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle, police said.

Inside his home, investigators found over three pounds of fentanyl, more than 2,200 narcotics pills and four other ghost guns, including an AR-15- style rifle. They also seized high-capacity magazines, a bulletproof vest, a machine used to manufacture firearms and over $30,000 in cash, police said.

Ghost guns, which do not have serial numbers, can be assembled by unlicensed buyers from legally purchased kits.

Tomlin has prior convictions for identity theft and evading police.

Tomlin was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of illegally manufacturing firearms, carrying a concealed gun in public, possessing illicit drugs for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was being held on $500,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.