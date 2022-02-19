Man Suspected of Driving Stolen Car Killed After Trying to Evade Officers in Otay Mesa, Officer Injured

A man suspected of driving a stolen car was shot and killed Saturday in Otay Mesa after trying to evade authorities at a strip mall while knocking over an officer in the process, SDPD said.
The shooting was reported just before 9:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Roll Drive. Officials said they spotted a white SUV that was reported stolen parked at the strip mall. Officers attempted to contact the occupants of the car when the driver backed out of the parked space crashing into numerous cars, said SDPD Capt. Richard Freedman.
"One of the deputies was knocked over by the vehicle, which prompted another deputy to discharge their firearm at the vehicle," Freedman said.
The vehicle continued to drive and crashed with other vehicles. The man was taken out of the car and officers rendered aid to the driver shot who was later pronounced dead.
The San Diego Homicide Unit took over the investigation.
The officer injured is seeking treatment and no update was given on their condition.
The driver was described as a man in his 20s. The other occupants in the car were a man and a woman, Freedman said he is unsure if they will be charged.
No other information was available.
