Authorities raid suspected brothel in Sunnyvale, arrest 7

Authorities on Thursday busted a suspected brothel in Sunnyvale, officials said.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the "large-scale operation" was being run out of a commercial building on Reamwood Avenue.

Authorities served a search warrant at the property on Thursday and arrested six sex buyers and a woman suspected of managing the brothel, Sunnyvale DPS said. Over $27,000 in cash was also seized.

Seven adult human trafficking victims were found and provided with human trafficking resources, Sunnyvale DPS said.

"This type of illegal activity will not be tolerated in Sunnyvale and will be vigorously investigated," Sunnyvale DPS said in a statement.

