ramona

Suspect Who Killed San Diego Native Arrested in Southern Oregon

By NBC 7 Staff

Kathryn Muhlbach and Jose Caraballo

A man who killed a Ramona native in Portland, Oregon, earlier this month was arrested Friday after a nationwide warrant was issued.

Jose Caraballo, 43, the boyfriend of Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, was arrested for murder in the second degree after Muhlback's body was found in Powell Butte Nature Park in Oregon.

Muhlbach moved to Portland with her boyfriend, Caraballo, in 2021 to start a moving company, according to friends and family.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“They were really in love,” Muhlbach’s best friend Domonique Hopkins said. “She absolutely loved him and adored him, and he did to her.”

Despite their devotion, there Hopkins also sensed danger.

“I was always afraid for her,” she said.

Local

Holiday Lights

WATCH: Here's Where to Find Dazzling Holiday Light Displays in San Diego County

Mid-City

The Freeways Are Lit: Holiday Bridge Lights Celebrate 34 Years in Mid-City

Caraballo was booked into the Jackson County jail and will be transferred to Multnomah County at a later time.

Nationwide Warrant Issued for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Portland
NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the victim's best friend and sister.

This article tagged under:

ramona
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us