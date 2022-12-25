Suspect Who Killed San Diego Native Arrested in Southern Oregon

A man who killed a Ramona native in Portland, Oregon, earlier this month was arrested Friday after a nationwide warrant was issued.

Jose Caraballo, 43, the boyfriend of Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, was arrested for murder in the second degree after Muhlback's body was found in Powell Butte Nature Park in Oregon.

Press Release: UPDATE#3: Murder Suspect Jose Caraballo Arrested in Southern Oregon (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/GiMRIVXeJa pic.twitter.com/60P9P9jupN — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) December 24, 2022

Muhlbach moved to Portland with her boyfriend, Caraballo, in 2021 to start a moving company, according to friends and family.

“They were really in love,” Muhlbach’s best friend Domonique Hopkins said. “She absolutely loved him and adored him, and he did to her.”

Despite their devotion, there Hopkins also sensed danger.

“I was always afraid for her,” she said.

Caraballo was booked into the Jackson County jail and will be transferred to Multnomah County at a later time.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the victim's best friend and sister.