Suspect Who Barricaded Himself in Tierrasanta Home With Residents Shot at by Police

San Diego police shot at a home burglary suspect who barricaded himself in a room with a woman and her elderly father in the family's Tierrasanta home Saturday morning.

The woman and father called police a little after 2 a.m. when they saw the man in their home on Viacha Drive off Tierrasanta Boulevard, according to SDPD Capt. Rich Freedman.

Capts. Freedman said the woman and her father tried to barricade themselves in an upstairs room, but the suspect eventually broke in. He assaulted and threatened the residents, and fired a weapon inside the room, Freedman said.

An officer who had climbed onto the next-door neighbor's roof was able to fire at the suspect, who was in a room with a window facing the street, according to Freedman.

The officer's shot missed but the suspect surrendered to officers who rushed into the home after the shot was fired. Freedman said there were no injuries to the residents, officers or the suspect.

SDPD responded to two attempted burglary reports in the neighborhood within around 90 minutes of the incident on Viacha Drive, Freedman said.

Witnesses told police the suspect in those burglary attempts drive a white minivan. Freedman said a stolen white minivan was recovered from the driveway of the home on Viacha Drive.