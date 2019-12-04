Suspect Accused of Attacking Woman With Box Cutter in Mira Mesa Pleads Not Guilty

The suspect who allegedly slashed a woman's throat with a box cutter at a Walgreens in Mira Mesa pleaded not guilty to attempted murder Wednesday.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a woman attacked her, unprovoked, on Saturday morning at the Walgreens located at 10787 Camino Ruiz, San Diego Police Department said.

The victim, a 59-year-old woman, was shopping in the cosmetics section when the suspect approached her, made verbal threats, grabbed her by the hair and cut her neck with a box cutter, SDPD officer Tony Martinez confirmed.

The suspect, now identified as Kelly Ann Green, 54, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in court Wednesday. Green is held on $1 million bail and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to prosecutors.

Green hid her face behind the partition as Deputy District Attorney Mary Naoom described the 3-inch-wide, 5-inch-long gash that Green allegedly inflicted on the victim.

Nearby employees and customers witnessed the attack and disarmed suspect Green while waiting for police to arrive, according to SDPD. Security cameras also captured the entire attack, Naoom said.

"It was a gruesome and a very disturbing video," Naoom said. "It could have happened to anyone."

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, SDPD confirmed. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, Naoom said Wednesday.

Green is due back in court on Dec. 17.

No other information was available.