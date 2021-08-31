Suspect Wanted for North Park Arson Spree

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) are looking to identify and locate the suspect who intentionally set several fires in North Park earlier this month, investigators said Tuesday.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man believed to have set

the four fires, which erupted over a roughly 20-minute period beginning around

1 a.m. on Aug. 2, according to San Diego police.

The suspect lit two different parked cars on fire along the 3600 block of Villa Terrace, a trash can and fence along the 3800 block of Pershing Avenue, a parked car on the 2800 block of Capps Street, and an exterior wall of a building in the 3700 block of 31st Street. The total damage caused by the fires is estimated at approximately $50,000, police said.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the owner of a Tesla that was set on fire on a North Park street.

San Diego Police said the suspected firebug is described as a short-haired white or Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a backpack and Adidas-brand sneakers, and riding a dark-colored beach cruiser-style bicycle with a light-colored seat, a front basket and a cup or cellphone holder near the right-side handlebar on the night of the spree.

Investigators are still trying to determine if more than one suspect is responsible for setting these fires.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect(s) is asked to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at (619) 236-6240 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.