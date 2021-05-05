Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspect Wanted for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Bay Park

The San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the vehicle and driver that left the scene of a fatal crash in the Bay Park area.

On April 17 at around 9:15 p.m., a 59-year-old man was walking eastbound across the 3000 block of Clairemont Drive, south of Iroquois Avenue, when he was struck by an unknown suspect who was driving a white vehicle southbound on Clairemont Drive, investigators said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver did not stop to check on the victim or call for help and left the scene. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, investigators said.

Police describe the suspect's vehicle as being white in color, moderate front end damage and possible damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle can call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.