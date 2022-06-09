Suspect Wanted, Charged With Murder in Connection to Missing San Diego Woman

A man is wanted after being charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of a San Diego woman, officials said.

The suspect has been identified as Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, and is charged with murder and tampering with evidence following the disappearance of 24-year-old Felicia Johnson in Houston, Texas, the Houston Police Department said.

Felicia Johnson has been missing since April 16. A missing person's report was made after her cell phone was found bloody and off the roadway in Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

Further investigation revealed that Johnson left Medical Center hotel in a vehicle in the early morning of April 16, HPD said.

Nwobodo was identified as a suspect after officials learned that he picked up Johnson from an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Windchase Boulevard and took her back to his apartment where he killed her, before disposing of her personal items at the park, HPD said.

"It is believed he disposed of Johnson’s body at some point within the next few days. At this time, her body has not been recovered," HPD said in a release.

Nwobodo was charged in this case Thursday and remains at large, HPD said.

NBC 7 spoke with Johnson's father, Kevin Johnson as he pleaded for help in finding his daughter.

"Anybody that has a loved one that has ever gone missing, or just look at your loved one and think if they were missing, what would you do? You know, find it in your heart to just help a father that has a missing daughter, you know. Just if you know anything Call crime stoppers, they got a $5,000 reward out for any information leading to her rescue. So just finding your heart to try to help if you know something,” Kevin Johnson said.

After Felicia Johnson was last seen on April 15, her father flew to Houston and plans to stay until she is found, reports NBC 7's Kelvin Henry.

Anyone with information on Nwobodo's whereabouts can contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.