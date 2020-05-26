Suspect Car Found Without Driver After Hit-and-Run

One person was injured Tuesday in a hit-and-run in Rolando. Police found the suspected vehicle but have not yet found a driver.

The San Diego Police Department responded to an area near the intersection of University Avenue and Alamo Drive around 7 p.m. and found one person injured.

The individual was transported to a hospital and the extent of their injuries was not clear, the SDPD said.

Police said they located the suspected vehicle, a Prius, near the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard but no one was inside.

No other information was available.