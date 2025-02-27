Suspect vanished in fog after bloody home invasion in 4S Ranch, but not for long

Sheriff's investigators have not yet said why they think Fernando Gonzalez forced his way into a San Diego home on Tuesday night and attacked two people, but they did reveal that he was taken into custody after sucessfully escaping a police chase.

The fog helped the 31-year-old elude law enforcement after he fled an apartment on Craftsman Way in 4S Ranch neighborhood of San Diego, where, deputies say, he stabbed a man repeatedly and punched a woman in the apartment in the face multiple times. The victims, both of whom are expected to survive the attack, knew the suspect, according to the sheriff's department.

Before deputies could arrive, Gonzalez fled, the sheriff's department confirmed to NBC 7 on Wednesday, but his vehicle was spotted on Interstate 5 by deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station, who, in the thick fog, had to break off their pursuit.

However, Gonzalez's vehicle was spotted in San Marcos on Northstar Way with the help of the sheriff's helicopter and the Carlsbad police officers. Deputies arrived on the scene and eventually located and arrested him.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Gonzalez, who faces attempted murder, burglary and other charges, is scheduled to be arraigned in the downtown courthouse on Thursday.