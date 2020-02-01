Suspect Steals $1,200 Cash From National City Verizon

National City Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a Verizon store Saturday evening.

Verizon store employees said one man walked into the store located at 3142 E. Plaza Blvd. He threatened the two employees with a weapon and stole $1,200 cash around 6 p.m.

No one was injured in the robbery. The suspect was described as in his 20s, wearing a black mask, navy blue hoodie and gray jeans.

He did not steal any phones, the employees said.

"We are working with our partners countywide since there have been some other incidents similar to this," NCPD Police Sergeant Paul Hernandez said. "We're not sure if it's related."

Most recently, there was a robbery at a cell phone store on Sweetwater Road, he said.