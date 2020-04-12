Suspect Sought in Fatal Stabbing of Jefferson Middle Teacher

The Oceanside Police Department is asking for help to solve the murder of a local physical education teacher who was stabbed to death in his front yard after going for a walk with his dog on Friday.

After being stabbed in front of a house in the 500 block of Garfield Street, 45-year-old Chad Danielson was taken to Palomar Medical Hospital where he died of his injuries, according to Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

Danielson was reportedly last seen by his family, leaving his house to walk the family dog. Upon returning a short time later, he was attacked in his yard by an unknown man, Bussey said.

Police initially responded to reports of a fight around 8 a.m. on Friday. Arriving officers found Danielson bleeding from stab wounds and they attempted lifesaving measures, Bussey said.

Police said Danielson was a family man and a local P.E. teacher.

Danielson was described by Dr. Julie Vitale, superintendent of the Oceanside Unified School District, as an "incredible teacher at Jefferson Middle School, who worked hard to develop meaningful relationships with his students."

"His positivity and genuine care for students was evident on a daily basis,'' Vitale said.

Police said there may have been a vehicle and pedestrians in the area at the time of the stabbing.

Neighbors who witnessed the attack described the suspect as a large man with long, dark hair, Bussey said.

"It is our belief that someone may have seen the suspect or have information about this murder," Bussey said.

The Crimes of Violence Unit was also called out to investigate the incident.

If you or anyone you know has information, the Oceanside Police Department is asking you to contact Sgt. Keli Garcia at (760) 435-4815 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.