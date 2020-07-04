San Diego police

Suspect Sought After Teen Is Shot: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

A 16-year-old was shot in Bonita Saturday afternoon and the suspect is outstanding, San Diego Police said.

Police responded to 5100 Cedarwood Rd. in Bonita at around 7:41 p.m. to a call about a female teen shot in the torso, possibly in the back, SDPD said.

The female teen was transported to a local hospital, her condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect remains outstanding.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

