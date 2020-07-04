Suspect Sought After Teen Is Shot: SDPD

A 16-year-old was shot in Bonita Saturday afternoon and the suspect is outstanding, San Diego Police said.

Police responded to 5100 Cedarwood Rd. in Bonita at around 7:41 p.m. to a call about a female teen shot in the torso, possibly in the back, SDPD said.

The female teen was transported to a local hospital, her condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect remains outstanding.

No other information was available.

