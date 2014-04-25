San Diego’s Border Busts

Officials searching for a man accused in the attack of a mother jogging along a Fallbrook trail have released a sketch of a possible suspect in the investigation.

Deputies are investigating the report of a sexual assault near Lake Shore Park Wednesday morning.

A woman told officials she was pushing a 2-year-old in a stroller when a man jumped out of the bushes and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

“He fled the area on foot a few moments later. She was thankfully able to give us a good description,” said Jan Caldwell with the sheriff’s department.

The suspect was described as over 6 feet tall with a beer belly. He has neatly trimmed dark hair and a full mustache and beard cut high on the neck, police said. He was wearing a black T-shirt with holes and black work pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.