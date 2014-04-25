San Diego’s Border Busts

Officials searching for a man accused in the attack of a mother jogging along a Fallbrook trail have released a sketch of a possible suspect in the investigation.

Deputies are investigating the report of a sexual assault near Lake Shore Park Wednesday morning.

A woman told officials she was pushing a 2-year-old in a stroller when a man jumped out of the bushes and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

Local

New Year's Eve 41 mins ago

Patrols Beef Up for DUIs Over New Year’s

State Route 79 1 hour ago

Driver Killed, Girl Hurt After Slamming Into Fallen Tree on SR-79

“He fled the area on foot a few moments later. She was thankfully able to give us a good description,” said Jan Caldwell with the sheriff’s department.

The suspect was described as over 6 feet tall with a beer belly. He has neatly trimmed dark hair and a full mustache and beard cut high on the neck, police said. He was wearing a black T-shirt with holes and black work pants.

Click to see suspect sketch

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

0 photos and videos

More Photo Galleries

Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the World
Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the World
2019: A Year of Music in Photos
2019: A Year of Music in Photos
PICS: Daughters at SOMA
PICS: Daughters at SOMA
Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego
Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us