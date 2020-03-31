Suspect Jailed in Vista Fatal Parking-Lot Shooting

A parolee was back in custody today on suspicion of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man last week in a Vista-area parking lot.

A security guard on patrol in the 2500 block of South Santa Fe Avenue found the body of Francisco Cruz of Oceanside shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to sheriff's officials. An autopsy determined that he had died of gunshot wounds.

Over the next several days, homicide detectives identified Calvin Lamar Ackles, 40, as the suspected killer, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. They arrested him in the city of San Diego on Sunday.

Ackles was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and violation of his parole. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for April 6.

The lieutenant disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying and did

not reveal what led investigators to identify Ackles as the alleged shooter.