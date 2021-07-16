shooting

Suspect Jailed in Fatal Spring Valley Shooting

By City News Service

A 20-year-old man was behind bars Friday in connection with a fatal shooting near Spring Valley.

George Gomez III of San Diego was booked Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly gunning down Dante Lopez, 42, according to sheriff's officials.

Possible Drive-By Shooting Under Investigation Near Spring Valley

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire about 11:15 p.m. Sunday found Lopez mortally wounded in the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Paramedics took the San Diego resident to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead, Seiver said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

Gomez was being held in San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to contact SDSO's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

