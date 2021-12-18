Imperial Beach

Suspect Jailed in Double-Fatal Shooting in Imperial Beach

By City News Service

A 47-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of fatally shooting his stepmother and half-brother two weeks ago in Imperial Beach.

Marco "Marky" Antonio Valadez Jr., of San Diego, was arrested in Mexico on Thursday afternoon in connection with the slayings of Raquel Pitsenberger, 55, and her 35-year-old son, Marco "Tony" Valadez Jr., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.


Deputies responding to reports of gunfire found the victims, also residents of San Diego, mortally wounded inside a home in the 1300 block of Fern Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4, according to the department.

Pitsenberger died at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Paramedics took her son to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting.

Mexican police turned Valadez over to the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. He was booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of two counts of murder and was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.

